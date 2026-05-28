Budget 2026 fails Māori

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Source: Green Party

The Green Party says Budget 2026 makes clear who this Government cares about, and it’s not Māori.

“Budget 2026 neglects its Tiriti obligations to make way for the super-rich and powerful,” says Green Party Co-leader, Marama Davidson.

“Despite the desperate need in our Māori communities, Willis has seen fit to again turn away while delivering billions of dollars for landlords, fossil fuel dependency, and on new military equipment.”

“Te Tiriti o Waitangi is a promise of protection for whānau and for taiao: a promise Nicola Willis has broken for a third year in a row with this Budget.

“Te iwi Maori will be unsurprised, but that doesn’t make it right. This Budget will see more hardship where there doesn’t need to be any – and that is a political decision Nicola Willis is making.

“The Green Party knows that better decisions can be made for whānau, and for our taiao.

“Our lives can be affordable, our taiao can be healthy, politics can again be for ordinary New Zealanders. Kei ō tātou ringa ngā rawa kia puāwai: we have more than enough for all of us to thrive.

“That is the Aotearoa the Green Party is fighting for, and on 7 November, our people get to choose it,” says Marama.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/budget-2026-fails-maori/