Auckland’s emergency response space ‘stronger together’ after successful AEM-led preparedness forum

Post

Source: Auckland Council

Following on from last year’s successful event, Auckland Emergency Management hosted a second Community Civil Defence and Emergency Management Forum on 23 May at Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau.

Around 200 people attended the forum from across the region, including representatives from marae, community-led emergency hubs and resilience groups, elected members, and emergency agency partners.

“Rhythms of readiness: stronger together in emergencies” was the theme of the event, giving participants the opportunity to kōrero and share knowledge, and hear from other emergency sector experts.

Councillor Alf Filipaina, chair of Auckland Council’s Civil Defence and Emergency Management Committee, opened the forum and said the event will help build meaningful relationships between different groups in the sector.

“Community-led groups, marae and volunteers are the backbone of emergency management. They are the ones who will step-up to provide support, shelter, practical help, a cup of tea, kai and aroha to people who may be going through the worst days of their lives.”

“Tāmaki Makaurau thankfully escaped relatively unscathed from Cyclone Vaianu in April, but that was yet another timely and real reminder that Aucklanders need to have a plan and be emergency ready for the many possible emergency scenarios that could impact the region, particularly extreme weather events.

“Connecting regularly at events like the forum is critical for community-led emergency groups and organisations to share information and new ideas and innovations, and to importantly build rapport and meaningful relationships.”

Participants were busy with a full agenda on the day, including the keynote speech “Communities every day. What’s changing?” delivered by Anne Pattilo, a leader in the field of community engagement and facilitation. Michele Poole, the National Public Information Lead for Fire and Emergency New Zealand also delivered a keynote on communicating public information during emergencies.

Seven breakout workshops included wide-ranging topics on “Auckland’s diversity is a strength”, “Engaging local communities”, Retaining volunteers and “Rural and isolated communities”.

Forum attendees received a copy of the new AEM Community Emergency Hub Guide.

The guide brings together practical tips and tools to support community groups in planning and operating a community emergency hub. It has been shaped through many conversations and workshops. Groups may request a copy from their AEM advisor or by emailing aeminfo@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz

Adam Maggs, General Manager of Auckland Emergency Management, noted the strong turn-out to the event for the second year in a row.

“It was great to see the forum buzzing with people from grassroots organisations and official agencies re-connecting and bringing new ideas and lived experiences to the table, to help add to the region’s emergency management resilience.”

“Our new Community Emergency Hub Guide is a valuable and useful tool which we were pleased to distribute during the forum. We are grateful to all who have helped ensure the guide is useful and relevant.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/aucklands-emergency-response-space-stronger-together-after-successful-aem-led-preparedness-forum/