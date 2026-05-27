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Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Acting Inspector Mel Robertson, Southland Area Prevention Manager:

Police can confirm that two further arrests have been made in relation to a series of violent assaults that occurred over a weekend earlier this month.

A 15-year-old male has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and a 17-year-old male has been charged with aggravated robbery causing grievous bodily harm.

Both appeared in the Invercargill Youth Court today. These arrests relate specifically to the Queens Park assaults.

These follow four people already charged for related crimes.

Across all incidents identified, Police have observed a consistent and highly concerning pattern of behaviour, where victims have been deliberately lured using dating applications and then violently assaulted.

This reinforces the serious, deliberate nature of this offending.

Police remain focused on identifying and holding all those involved to account, and further enforcement action remains likely as enquiries continue.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/update-2-further-arrests-following-dating-app-assaults/