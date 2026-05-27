Community collaboration cracks case of youths targeting vehicles

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police have charged three youths following reports of suspicious activity around vehicles in Whanganui.

Yesterday, Police were able to act quickly on information received to identify, locate and apprehend youths who were observed acting suspiciously near parked vehicles.

Thanks to the swift actions of members of the public, who alerted Police to footage circulating on a community social media page, officers were able to rapidly assess the situation and respond.

The youths were located in St John’s Hill and taken into custody. They are now facing charges including interfering with motor vehicles and possessing instruments for conversion.

Whanganui Senior Constable Jason Page says the result highlights the value of community vigilance and cooperation.

“This is a really positive example of what can be achieved when the community and Police work together. People saw something that didn’t feel right and took the time to report it, which made all the difference.

“The information we received, including footage, allowed our staff to quickly understand what was happening and take action to locate those involved.

“We encourage the public to continue being our eyes and ears. If something doesn’t look right, let us know.

“It helps us keep everyone safe.”

Police acknowledge that while social media can be a useful tool in sharing information, people should take care not to circulate private or sensitive material unnecessarily.

“Social media can assist in raising awareness, but we remind people to think carefully about what they post online and to report information directly to Police wherever possible,” Senior Constable Page says.

Police remind the public to call 111 if immediate assistance is required, or to use 105 to report information that may assist enquiries.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/community-collaboration-cracks-case-of-youths-targeting-vehicles/