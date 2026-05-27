KitHui Growth Financial Academy’s Founder Attends the Science x AI Summit 2026 in Silicon Valley to Advance the AlgoVision AI Strategic Layout

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Source: Media Outreach

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 May 2026 – On May 12, 2026, the Science x AI Summit 2026 opened in Silicon Valley, focusing on AI, fundamental science, and industrial applications. Discussions covered large-model development paths, algorithm efficiency, AI agents, computing infrastructure, and commercial deployment. Chow Kit Hui, an AI founder and seasoned finance expert, attended and engaged with tech, finance, and research leaders on AI industry trends.

As the global AI industry shifts from model-scale competition to comprehensive competition in algorithm efficiency, data quality, and application scenarios—and as the marginal returns of Scaling Laws diminish—the core competitive edge lies in the synergy of computing power, data, algorithms, capital, and scenarios. Chow Kit Hui believes AI is becoming a key driver of industrial restructuring, and long-term value requires converting technological capability into real commercial efficiency.

At the summit, Chow Kit Hui presented the strategic layout of his AI fund, AlgoVision AI Growth Partners Foundation. The fund targets key tech breakthroughs and high-value scenarios across the global AI chain, including computing infrastructure, algorithm optimization, data systems, intelligent decision-making, and fintech. Through a “technology + capital + scenarios” model, it provides AI enterprises with financial support, resource integration, and industrialization pathways, bridging R&D and practical application.

Chow Kit Hui stated that the next phase of AI industry growth depends not just on individual tech breakthroughs but on cross-domain resource integration. Only by combining computing infrastructure, data assets, algorithmic capabilities, and real-world scenarios can sustainable industrial competitiveness be built. His attendance reflects his long-term perspective on global AI trends and frontier technology deployment.

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