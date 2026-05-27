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Source: New Zealand Police

Police have spoken to two people for unlawful hunting in Bendigo, Central Otago.

On 17 May, two prize stags were shot and killed on private land.

Following lines of enquiry, Police from Cromwell and Queenstown executed search warrants earlier this morning at addresses in Cromwell and Lake Hayes.

Two youths were identified for unlawful hunting. They have been referred to a youth justice process.

One of the youths is a firearms licence holder. This licence as well as firearms were seized by police during the search warrant.

Police also recovered antlers that were believed to have belonged to the two stags. These will be returned to the owner.

While we are pleased to have caught the offenders to hold them to account, Police are disappointed with unlawful hunting occurring in the first place.

Unfortunately, poaching and unlawful hunting continues to be an ongoing issue across the wider district. These are not only for personal safety reasons but also for the flow on effect from the damage caused to rural residents, farmers properties and trophy hunting businesses.

Hunting without explicit permission from a landowner, farmer, or forestry manager is illegal.

On public conservation land, a Department of Conservation (DOC) permit is mandatory.

Police urge anybody who has been a victim of poaching to make a report to Police via 105. You can either call or use the service online. On the website, click ‘Make a report’.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/offenders-caught-after-unlawful-hunting-in-cromwell/