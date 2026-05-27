New technology means safer communities

Post

Source: New Zealand Government

New investment in Budget 2026 will ensure faster, better emergency responses, and make New Zealand more resilient, Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell says.

“Right now, the technology and data that underpins emergency management is fragmented, and getting information takes time – that could lead to delays, blind spots and risk to life,” says Mr Mitchell.

“Funding through Budget 2026 will address this by supporting the National Emergency Management Agency to deliver modern technology systems for the emergency management sector.

“This includes a common operating picture that provides emergency management personnel with a single, shared view of information and data such as hazard and evacuation maps, population data, infrastructure status and available resources.

“A common operating picture has been long-awaited for decades by the emergency management sector.

“People will have access to the same live information no matter where they are working from or who they are working for, improving situational awareness across all parts of an emergency response.

“The common operating picture will ensure decision-makers have access to real-time information before, during and after emergencies so they can make the right calls at the right time to save lives, protect infrastructure and minimise damage,” Mr Mitchell says.

A common operating picture is just one element of the Emergency Management Sector Operational Systems (EMS-OS) programme being led by the National Emergency Management Agency.

“In addition to a common operating picture, EMS-OS will provide operational tools for emergency management personnel to task, collaborate, and manage resources during response and recovery, and an upgrade to the National Warning System for timely, accessible alerts to the public.

“EMS-OS will also look for opportunities to use automation and AI, where appropriate, to help make sense of large volumes of fast-moving information during an emergency.

“For example, after a major earthquake, flood or severe weather event AI-assisted analysis of satellite imagery and spatial data could help identify areas were buildings, roads, bridges, or other critical infrastructure may have been damaged.

“That in turn would help responders build an earlier picture of likely impacts, identify where communities may be isolated, prioritise where ground checks may be needed, and support faster decisions about access, welfare needs, and recovery planning.

“New Zealand faces some of the greatest natural hazard risks of any country in the world and this investment in modern technology is a key step in improving our resilience to those hazards.

“This investment will ensure faster, more effective response and recovery, better situational awareness and coordination across agencies, and reduced harm to New Zealand communities from hazards such as storms, floods and earthquakes.

“EMS-OS is just one part of the significant work programme underway to strengthen New Zealand’s emergency management system. This also includes legislative reform through the Emergency Management Bill and further operational improvements in the Strengthening Emergency Management Roadmap that Cabinet has agreed to in principle.

“The Government is committed to strengthening New Zealand’s emergency management system. With modern systems and tools in place, we will be better equipped to respond to and recover from emergencies.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/new-technology-means-safer-communities/