Northcote: a shining example of smart growth 

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Source: Auckland Council

Inside a decade, Northcote has become a residential community that shows smart growth, in line with Auckland Council’s long-term vision for Tāmaki Makaurau. The ongoing renewal of Northcote is enabled by the Auckland Unitary Plan and delivered by Kāinga Ora and the Auckland Council Group, boosting housing capacity and delivering more choices including apartments and townhouses near public transport hubs and town centres. This proximity is giving Aucklanders easier access to jobs, parks and schools, and Northcote is becoming a model of the vision in the Plan. A network of rebuilt streets now flourishes with landscaped terrace housing and apartment buildings, a partly daylighted Awataha Stream sees the sun, and tuna (eel) and kaka have returned – indicators of the stream’s growing good health.

Come have a workout close to Awataha River in Northcote.

Locals stroll along walkways lined with foliage, children play on new playgrounds, mana whenua expression is woven throughout, a market garden has been re-born and local schools are thriving. North Shore Councillor Richard Hills says the transformation of Northcote has been many years in the making, with much more to come as well. “Growth needed to be masterplanned and supported by our investment in quality infrastructure, including flood mitigation, new parks and community facilities. We’ve increased services on popular bus routes too. “The council wants excellent growth in Auckland. Growth for the greater good. And that’s what we’re seeing in Northcote. “As housing choices expand, communities are more connected, transport links are more seamless, people are healthier as warm, dry housing becomes the norm, and walking is increasingly the way families get around. “Northcote is growing for all generations, with younger families moving in and more homes coming for our older residents.

“We want to lock in these benefits for many more Auckland suburbs across the region, so more people can experience the same,” Councillor Hills says. Auckland Council Chief Economist Gary Blick says the Northcote redesign illustrates how the Auckland Unitary Plan has enabled more efficient use of urban land. “The Terrace Housing and Apartment Buildings Zone is allowing for more households to live near a town centre and access its amenities,” he says. Read about Auckland’s improving affordability trends on OurAuckland.

Northcote, the new norm It will be another decade before the upgrade of Northcote will be fully delivered including Auckland Council’s regeneration of the Northcote town centre, but the community is embracing the change they’re seeing already and giving it life. One of the people whose work has been instrumental in helping Northcote flourish is the Principal of Northcote Intermediate School Phil Muir.

Northcote Intermediate School Principal Phil Muir.

“We have healthy confident children here now. The kids and some of our teachers are able to walk a short distance to school. Not only are we seeing regenerated housing we are also seeing a regenerated community and school. “Our neighbourhood is reflective of a modern city. It respects traditions, remembers where we are and looks to a positive future. Sometimes we feel like we are flying a 70-year-old DC3 while turning it into a Dreamliner! Our beautiful new school building has come about because of roll growth,” Mr Muir says. The growth of the school roll reflects not only the school’s strong leadership but also the broader impact of the community’s renewal, with more families having the opportunity to live closer to the school, thanks to new housing choices. “The change in the health of our children is like chalk and cheese. They used to live in dusty old wooden houses. Their new housing is sustainable, warm and dry now and the children are sick less often. Attendance is now over 90%. “We are the most multi-cultural school on the shore. It’s a harmonious place to be. The students are accepting of all of our ethnicities and gender diversity. It’s a privilege to lead a diverse community and see our kids thriving,” Mr Muir says.

Principal Phil Muir speaks with gratitude to the Auckland Council group and Kāinga Ora for the ongoing work to daylight the stream, the shared Te Ara Awataha greenway and restored environment. The area is used as an outdoor classroom and a pleasant walk to school, away from dense traffic along Lake Road.

He speaks also about the reduction in crime recorded in the area, a by-product of the new compact, quality housing and restored natural environment. The change has enabled the school to remove the bars from school windows. The ongoing transformation of Northcote highlights how well-designed, well-planned, higher density housing can build a strong sense of belonging in the community, especially when it is located close to jobs, transport, schools, improved parks, playgrounds and public spaces – many of the things they value most.

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Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/northcote-a-shining-example-of-smart-growth-2/