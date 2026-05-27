Budget 2026 – College of GPs: The future and sustainability of general practice – Why this must be a Budget and election priority

Source: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners
The College will be releasing a series of advocacy White Papers that set out our priorities for strengthening Aotearoa New Zealand’s health system through a sustainable general practice workforce.
These papers will be released in the lead up to the Budget and November’s general election and outline the evidence, value and investment required to ensure the specialism of general practice can continue to deliver accessible, equitable care for all New Zealanders.
Read the first White Paper in the series: The future and sustainability of general practice: Why this must be a Budget and election priority: https://www.rnzcgp.org.nz/our-voice/hot-topics/budget-and-election-advocacy/