AI breast screening tool one step closer

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Source: New Zealand Government

The next steps are underway to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) into breast screening, supporting earlier detection and better outcomes for women, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in New Zealand, but we know that early detection significantly improves survival rates and treatment outcomes,” Mr Brown says.

“AI has real potential to strengthen our breast screening programme, supporting earlier detection, helping our workforce manage growing demand, and delivering better results for women.”

Around 3,400 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. Approximately 270,000 women aged 45 to 69 are screened annually through BreastScreen Aotearoa, New Zealand’s national breast screening programme, with a phased age extension to 74 now underway.

“Health New Zealand is taking a careful, evidence-based approach to introducing AI into screening. Earlier this year, organisations with expertise in AI image-reading technology were invited to demonstrate how these tools could be safely and effectively integrated into our national programme.

“Procurement is now underway to select a preferred AI mammogram reading tool for testing and validation, ahead of a planned rollout from early 2027.”

The proposed AI technology would undertake one of the two independent reads currently required in the mammogram assessment process, supporting workforce capacity while ensuring clinicians remain central to all decisions about patient care.

“Importantly, AI will support, not replace, our skilled clinicians. Every diagnosis and follow-up decision will continue to include qualified health professionals.”

International studies show that AI-supported mammogram reading can improve cancer detection rates, including identifying cancers that might otherwise be missed or detected between routine screening rounds.

“As demand for breast screening continues to grow, we need to ensure we are making full use of safe, proven technology to support timely, accurate results for women.”

Health New Zealand will continue working closely with clinicians, radiologists, and screening providers as the programme moves through testing and validation, and potential nationwide implementation.

“This is about building the future of breast screening in New Zealand, ensuring more cancers are found earlier, when they are most treatable, and giving more women the best possible chance of a positive outcome.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/ai-breast-screening-tool-one-step-closer/