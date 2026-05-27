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Source: New Zealand Police

Powered by poor decision making, a man will face court today after he allegedly burgled a petrol station and stole a phone charger overnight.

At around 1.45am, the alleged offender entered the forecourt of a petrol station on Mount Albert Road, Mount Roskill.

Auckland City West Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Guy Baldwin says the man forced entry into the store, which was occupied by one station attendant.

“The offender attempted to conceal himself while he crouched behind shelving units and took a USB wall charger off the shelf.

“Watching via CCTV, the station attendant instructed the man to return the item, at which point he allegedly adjusted his jacket to reveal a large knife.”

The man then hit the store’s emergency exit button and fled the scene on foot.

The attendant did not receive any injuries.

“Units were deployed to the scene, and the offender was swiftly located nearby.

“The charger and knife were found in his possession,” Senior Sergeant Baldwin says.

A 31-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court today, charged with committing burglary with a weapon.

ENDS.

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/low-battery-high-consequences/