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Source: New Zealand Police

Police can now release the name of the man who was found deceased at a Sommerville Street, Andersons Bay, property on Friday 22 May.

He was Douglas Alexander Senior, 58, from Andersons Bay.

Police extend our deepest condolences to Douglas’s family and friends during this difficult time.

The 37-year-old man charged with murder, in relation to Douglas’s death, is remanded in custody and due to appear in Dunedin High Court on 9 June.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/name-release-dunedin-homicide/