Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel, Christchurch Police:

Police have arrested a teenager this afternoon after a stolen vehicle incident in Canterbury.

Police were alerted to the vehicle at about 2pm in the Bishopdale area of Christchurch.

Police signalled to the vehicle to stop however it failed to do so. Police monitored the vehicle as it continued to travel.

Due to concerns about the manner of driving, road spikes were deployed in an attempt to safely bring the vehicle to a stop.

The vehicle was eventually successfully blocked on Main South Road / State Highway 1 at Rakaia Bridge. During the incident, the driver rammed three police vehicles.

The driver was taken into custody shortly after 3pm without incident.

Two people are reported to have suffered minor injuries.

The bridge was closed while emergency services worked at the scene and reopened shortly before 4pm.

Police acknowledge the professionalism of staff involved in bringing this incident to a safe resolution and thank members of the public for their patience.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/26/teen-arrested-following-stolen-vehicle-incident-in-canterbury/