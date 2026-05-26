40 Years Strong: ASEAN Cableship Unveils New Logo

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Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 May 2026 – ASEAN Cableship Pte Ltd (ACPL) proudly marks its 40th anniversary this year under the theme “40 Years Leading Global Connectivity — Heritage, People, Fleet and Future.” For four decades, ACPL has been at the forefront of global connectivity, delivering submarine cable installation, repair and maintenance, as well as nearshore and onshore cable projects across Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean with reliability and resilience.

To commemorate this milestone, ACPL hosted a gala dinner on 25th of May, where it unveiled its new corporate logo, symbolising the company’s evolution and forward-looking vision. The refreshed logo reflects ACPL’s continued commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and its role in enabling the future of global digital connectivity.

ACPL’s operational strength is anchored by its fleet of purpose-built cable vessels and supporting assets. Today, the company operates three cable ships and one barge — ASEAN Restorer, ASEAN Explorer, ASEAN Protector, and its latest addition, ASEAN Challenger, which was inaugurated in 2024. With the addition of this vessel, ACPL is better positioned to deliver timely and reliable cable operations, supporting the rapidly growing demand for submarine cable infrastructure driven by the continued expansion of global data traffic, cloud services, and digital connectivity.

“Our 40th anniversary is not only a celebration of our past, but a commitment to our future,” said Mr. Yue Meng Fai, Chief Executive Officer of ASEAN Cableship Pte Ltd. “The launch of our new corporate logo reflects our evolution as a company — one that is rooted in a strong heritage while continuously advancing towards the future. We will continue to safeguard our heritage of trusted operations, empower our people as a united team with resolute commitment to quality, enhance our fleet to remain reliable and innovative, and shape our future by leading the transformation of global connectivity in a responsible and sustainable way.”

The anniversary event brought together industry partners, stakeholders and clients to commemorate ACPL’s achievements and to mark the next chapter of its journey. Throughout the year, ACPL will commemorate this milestone through various initiatives that honour its legacy while reinforcing its dedication to responsible operations and long-term value creation.

With 40 years of trusted legacy, ACPL remains committed to connecting the world — resolutely, reliably and responsibly.

https://www.aseancableship.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/asean-cableship-pte-ltd/

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