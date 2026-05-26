Post

Source: New Zealand Police

To be attributed to Inspector Phil Ward, Manawatū Area Prevention Manager:

Police are appealing for information to help identify three offenders who stole a diesel trailer in Feilding overnight.

Police were called just after midnight after the three offenders were disturbed stealing a diesel trailer from an industrial site in Kimbolton Road.

The offenders fled, towing the diesel trailer with a utility vehicle which has since also been confirmed as having been stolen.

Officers subsequently located the stolen utility vehicle in McCorkindale Street. And this morning, officers have located the stolen trailer alongside Kiwitea Stream, upstream from the location where it was stolen from. Work is currently under way to recover it and return it to its rightful owner.

While responding to this incident, officers observed another vehicle being driven in a suspicious manner. The driver was signalled to stop but failed to do so. He was briefly pursued and road spikes were deployed, bringing the vehicle to a stop.

The driver fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later and taken into custody. The 20-year-old man has been charged with failing to stop for police and other driving-related offences and is scheduled to appear in Palmerston North District Court today.

Enquiries are under way to identify and locate the offenders involved in the theft of the diesel trailer.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 260511/9593. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/26/police-seek-offenders-following-diesel-trailer-theft-in-feilding/