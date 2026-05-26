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Source: New Zealand Police

A man has since died following a crash in Red Beach last Wednesday night.

Emergency services responded to the crash between a van and pedestrian on Whangaparāoa Road just after 9pm on 20 May.

On arrival the male pedestrian was located with critical injuries, and was transported to Auckland City Hospital.

Sadly, he died in hospital overnight.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/26/fatal-crash-red-beach/