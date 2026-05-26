New walking tour sees concrete walls turn into open-air galleries

Source: Auckland Council

A new walking tour celebrates iconic street art murals around Auckland’s city centre – 40 artworks painted over 40 years.

Supported by Auckland Council and the city centre targeted rate, Auckland joins cites around the world where urban street art has evolved into a dynamic cultural form, transforming everyday concrete walls into open-air galleries.

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson offers her sincere thanks to all of the artists.

“Their dedication and creativity do so much to enrich our city.

“I love that in a single walk through our city centre you can travel across four decades of stories. These murals don’t just decorate our walls – they transport us through our shared history. Each artwork is a reminder of who we are, where we’ve come from, and the many cultures that shape Tāmaki Makaurau,” she says.

Principal Local Business Advisor for Auckland Council’s Auckland Urban Development Office, Barbara Holloway, is delighted to see this printed guide of 40 city centre artworks from the last 40 years including 16 works by mana whenua artists.

“Mural painting is now a hallmark of the urban experience globally but the expressions of identity captured here reflect the unique essence of Tāmaki Makaurau.

“These cultural markers painted by our creatives explore Māori culture and sovereignty, Pacific migration, protest, gender diversity, popular culture and the aesthetics of the city’s many ethnic groups,” she says.

The newest murals on the tour map were unveiled last week.

Three large light-based murals now adorn Cross Street – exploding off walls with neon light, bridging cultures, supporting the Pride community and challenging norms.