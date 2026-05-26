New walking tour sees concrete walls turn into open-air galleries

Source: Auckland Council
A new walking tour celebrates iconic street art murals around Auckland’s city centre – 40 artworks painted over 40 years.
Supported by Auckland Council and the city centre targeted rate, Auckland joins cites around the world where urban street art has evolved into a dynamic cultural form, transforming everyday concrete walls into open-air galleries.
Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson offers her sincere thanks to all of the artists.
“Their dedication and creativity do so much to enrich our city.
“I love that in a single walk through our city centre you can travel across four decades of stories. These murals don’t just decorate our walls – they transport us through our shared history. Each artwork is a reminder of who we are, where we’ve come from, and the many cultures that shape Tāmaki Makaurau,” she says.
Principal Local Business Advisor for Auckland Council’s Auckland Urban Development Office, Barbara Holloway, is delighted to see this printed guide of 40 city centre artworks from the last 40 years including 16 works by mana whenua artists.
“Mural painting is now a hallmark of the urban experience globally but the expressions of identity captured here reflect the unique essence of Tāmaki Makaurau.
“These cultural markers painted by our creatives explore Māori culture and sovereignty, Pacific migration, protest, gender diversity, popular culture and the aesthetics of the city’s many ethnic groups,” she says.
The newest murals on the tour map were unveiled last week.
Three large light-based murals now adorn Cross Street – exploding off walls with neon light, bridging cultures, supporting the Pride community and challenging norms.
Sung Hwan ‘Bobby’ Park mural in Cross Street; photo credit @nicorosepenny.
Artist Sung Hwan ‘Bobby’ Park calls his mural a love letter to Aucklanders and New Zealanders in a time of global uncertainty.
“I wanted to acknowledge my upbringing in Aotearoa with Māori taniwha lores, Korean myths, and queer identity. I am creating a transcultural sanctuary – one that celebrates difference, and dares to imagine a world where wishes are granted and identities are protected,” he says.
More on these three Cross Street murals on OurAuckland.
Another striking new mural, unveiled last month, is located next to the newly opened New Zealand International Convention Centre.
#38 in the walking tour – Tiaki Promise 2026 by Anzac Tasker – painting in progress.
Developed by creative lead Anzac Tasker in collaboration with artists Kereama Taepa and Poi Ngawati and the team at Guardians – Ahiauaha, the work transforms the principles of the Tiaki Promise into a public expression of care, guardianship and connection to place.
Anzac Tasker says the mural is designed to inspire reflection and shared responsibility.
“It reflects a shared set of values rooted in protection, respect and belonging, and now stands prominently in the heart of New Zealand’s largest city, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland,” he says.
The mural is a collaborative initiative delivered by Auckland Council and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited in partnership with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and Tiaki partners including Tourism New Zealand, Tourism Industry Aotearoa and the Department of Conservation.
1986 is calling
#36 in the walking tour – Otis Frizzell in alleyway off Durham Lane West – original mural was painted in 1986; refreshed in 2025.
The earliest mural in the 40-artwork tour dates back to 1986. Otis Frizzell reflects on the mural he created with his father Dick Frizzell 40 years ago in an alleyway off Durham Street West.
“The concept I gave Auckland Council at the time was to do a caricature of Queen Street. My favourite movie was ‘Beat Street’ back then so I called the mural Queen Street City Beat. I tried to cram all my favourite Auckland imagery onto the wall,” he said.
Frizzell completed a refresh of the mural in 2025.
More on OurAuckland and YouTube.
Find the street art map and guide here and the online gallery below: Tāmaki Makaurau | Street Art in the City Centre
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/26/new-walking-tour-sees-concrete-walls-turn-into-open-air-galleries/