Old Taupō Road, closed following crash

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Old Taupō Road is currently closed between Wiltsdown and Matanuku Roads, due to a single vehicle crash.

The crash was reported about 7.10pm this evening. A truck has rolled and this has resulted in a spill on the road.

The road has been closed to allow for emergency services to work at the scene. No injuries reported.

Motorists are advised to take an alternative route where possible or expect delays.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/26/old-taupo-road-closed-following-crash/