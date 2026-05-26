The Royal Government of Bhutan and EtonHouse International Education Group Forge Landmark Partnership to Establish the Nation’s First International School

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Source: Media Outreach

THIMPHU, BHUTAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 May 2026 – In a landmark collaboration between the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) of Bhutan and the EtonHouse International Education Group, EtonHouse Bhutan International School will open its doors as the nation’s first international K–12 school in Academic Year 26/27, marking a milestone that underscores Bhutan’s commitment to building human capital for a rapidly evolving global economy.

Mr Ng Yi-Xian, Group CEO, EtonHouse International Education Group and Mr Tshewang Chophel Dorji, Secretary, Ministry of Education and Skills Development

Founded in Singapore over 30 years ago, EtonHouse today operates over 100 schools across eight countries, and is widely recognised for its inquiry-led approach to international education.

The partnership positions EtonHouse as a long-term education partner to Bhutan, focused on listening, learning, and co-creating a school experience that honours Bhutanese culture and strengthens capability within the region. Professional development and education conferences will support collaboration among educators across Bhutan, enabling professional exchange and high-quality practice, contributing to a strong, future-ready pedagogical landscape.

A shared vision for Bhutan’s future education landscape

EtonHouse Bhutan aligns with the Royal Government’s vision to nurture world-class talent through greater access to high-quality international education. The school is designed to develop globally competent learners rooted in Bhutan’s cultural heritage and the principles of Gross National Happiness. This partnership reflects Singapore’s enduring contribution to international education, sharing a model that harmonises academic rigour with Asian values, creativity and innovation, advancing Bhutan’s long-term educational aspirations.

The school will offer a seamless K–12 pathway for over 500 students. In the Early Years, children will experience the EtonHouse Inquire. Think. Learn curriculum inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach. Primary students will engage in the International Primary Curriculum alongside Singapore Mathematics and UK-aligned core subjects, progressing to the Cambridge Lower Secondary, IGCSE and International A Level qualifications from Cambridge. Bhutanese History and Dzongkha remain integral, complemented by a multilingual language programme offering English, Dzongkha and Mandarin, alongside a strong emphasis on STEM, sustainability and holistic wellbeing.

“The Ministry of Education and Skills Development has entered into a landmark partnership with EtonHouse International Education Group to establish an international school in Bhutan, a significant milestone in the nation’s ongoing education reform, guided by His Majesty’s vision for a future-ready and globally competitive education landscape.

The initiative will provide Bhutanese students with access to internationally benchmarked learning opportunities while ensuring the deep integration of local knowledge, culture, and values into the curriculum. It seeks to create a dynamic platform for young Bhutanese to experience world-class education within the country, reducing the need to pursue such opportunities abroad and thereby strengthening Bhutan’s human capital for the future.

Beyond enhancing access to quality education, the partnership aims to strengthen national education capacity and bolster Bhutan’s attractiveness to skilled professionals and international institutions, positioning the Kingdom as an emerging hub for world-class learning,” said Mr Tshewang C. Dorji, Secretary of the Ministry of Education & Skills Development.

“Establishing Bhutan’s first international school marks a defining moment for education in the Kingdom. As a global education group, we bring internationally recognised standards and access to a worldwide learning network that connects students and educators across countries. Through the EtonHouse Global Classroom, students engage with peers across our international network, gaining global perspectives through shared learning and cultural understanding. Our ambition is to build a globally engaged school in Bhutan that expands opportunities and contributes to long-term national development.” said Mr Ng Yi-Xian, Group CEO of the EtonHouse International Education Group.

Creating Opportunities for Students and Advancing Educator Excellence

A dedicated scholarship scheme will provide full tuition sponsorship to up to ten outstanding Bhutanese students, reinforcing the school’s commitment to accessibility and national talent development.

EtonHouse will leverage its membership in the Reggio Children International Network to provide preschool educators in Bhutan with access to internationally recognised Reggio Children expertise, professional learning and regional educator exchange, strengthening teaching practice across the region.

A campus that celebrates Bhutanese identity and global perspective

“The design and curriculum of EtonHouse Bhutan pay homage to Bhutan’s cultural roots while opening doors to the world. Every space has been conceived to inspire curiosity, reflection, and innovation, echoing the nation’s aspiration to educate its youth for both local contribution and global engagement.” said Evelyn Tay, CEO of EtonHouse International Education Group, Singapore and EtonHouse Bhutan International School.

The purpose-built campus reflects a thoughtful fusion of traditional Bhutanese craftsmanship and contemporary collegiate design. Learning environments are designed in calm, neutral tones, reflecting the EtonHouse approach to inquiry-led, child-centered learning.

Students will have access to facilities including:

Research and Innovation Centre, integrating the Library, STEAM and ICT to support inquiry, experimentation and interdisciplinary learning

integrating the Library, STEAM and ICT to support inquiry, experimentation and interdisciplinary learning Dedicated Science Laboratories, designed for hands-on learning across Biology, Chemistry and Physics

designed for hands-on learning across Biology, Chemistry and Physics Cultural Learning Spaces, honouring Bhutanese History and Dzongkha as integral parts of the curriculum

honouring Bhutanese History and Dzongkha as integral parts of the curriculum Multipurpose Sports Hall, supporting physical development, teamwork and wellbeing

supporting physical development, teamwork and wellbeing Dedicated Performing Arts Studio, enabling expression through music, drama and movement

enabling expression through music, drama and movement Reggio-inspired Ateliers, where children explore ideas through the hundred languages of expression, including light, sound, clay, mark-making and natural materials

Next steps

With enrolments opening for Nursery 1 to Year 5 (from 3 to 10 years) and plans to expand progressively to serve students aged up to 18 years, families interested in discovering more about EtonHouse Bhutan International School are warmly invited to attend our Experience Day on 30 May. This special event offers an opportunity to find out more and experience what defines the EtonHouse approach.

For more information, please visit etonhouse.edu.sg/bhutan.

https://www.etonhouse.edu.sg/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/etonhouse-international-education-group/

https://twitter.com/EtonHouseGroup

https://web.facebook.com/EtonHouseInternational/

https://www.instagram.com/etonhouseinternational/

https://www.youtube.com/user/EtonHouseEducation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.