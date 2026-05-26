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Source: New Zealand Government

Associate Transport Minister James Meager has confirmed two new appointments to the board of Maritime New Zealand, including a new Chair and Deputy Chair.

Kevin Short has been elevated to the Chair’s role, starting from 1 July 2026. He has held the Deputy Chair role since April 2025.

“Mr Short has already made a strong contribution to the Board and developed a thorough understanding of Maritime NZ’s role, functions and strategic direction. I’m confident he will bring the experience, judgement and continuity needed as Chair,” Mr Meager says.

Charles Finny and Belinda Clark will join as new members in late May and June respectively. Mr Finny has been appointed Deputy Chair from 1 July 2026.

“Mr Finny is an experienced governor with strong board and public-sector experience as well as a deep understanding of regulatory and maritime settings. He also has trade and export expertise through his advisory work and has developed strong connections with port chief executives,” Mr Meager says.

“I also welcome the valuable expertise that Ms Clark brings from her governance roles on other boards and previous Chief Executive roles. She has extensive capability in organisational and delivery governance, including audit and risk management through former leadership roles for major public-sector agencies in New Zealand and Australia.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the work and commitment of Dame Jo Brosnahan who has served as Chair since December 2018 and led the Board through a challenging period of significant disruption and change.

“With her term concluding on 30 June 2026, I thank Dame Jo for her years of devoted service, and I wish her well for her future endeavours.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/26/maritime-nz-board-appointees-confirmed/