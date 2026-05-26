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Source: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Pakuranga Road, Howick.

The crash was reported to Police at around 2.25pm.

Initial indications are there are serious injuries.

Pakuranga Road is closed between Hutchinsons Road and Botany Road. Angelo Avenue is closed to Willoughby Avenue.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

ENDS.

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/26/serious-crash-pakuranga-road-howick/