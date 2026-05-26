Agenda for August 2026 Cancer Treatments advisory committee (CTAC) meeting

Source: PHARMAC

Information on what the Cancer Treatments Advisory Committee (CTAC) will be considering at its upcoming meeting in August 2026.

Applications

Mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx (branded as Elahere) for epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer

The Committee will discuss an application for mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx for the second line treatment of epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer with high levels of a marker called FRα. It is used when the cancer no longer responds to platinum-based chemotherapy.

Application for mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx(external link)

Pembrolizumab (branded as Keytruda) for endometrial cancer

The Committee will discuss an application for pembrolizumab for the treatment of advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

Application for pembrolizumab for endometrial cancer(external link)

Durvalumab (branded as Imfinzi) for endometrial cancer

The Committee will discuss an application for durvalumab for the first line treatment of advanced, metastatic or recurrent endometrial cancer, where treatment is used as monotherapy or in combination with olaparib.

Application for durvalumab for endometrial cancer(external link)

Advisory meeting agenda setting

The scheduling and agenda setting process for advisory meetings considers multiple factors. We aim to balance the relative priorities of clinical advice needed across indications, the factors for consideration for each application (for example unmet health need), the time since applications were received and the internal and advisor resource available to support each meeting.

We currently have a high number of funding applications for cancer treatments awaiting clinical advice. We are working to enhance capacity and timeliness of expert advice for cancer treatment applications. We expect more applications will be able to be reviewed at future meetings.