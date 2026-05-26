Agenda for June 2026 Cancer Treatments advisory committee (CTAC) meeting

Source: PHARMAC

Information on what the Cancer Treatments Advisory Committee (CTAC) will be considering at its upcoming meeting in June 2026.

Applications

Trabectedin (branded as Yondelis) for leiomyosarcoma and liposarcoma

The Committee will discuss applications for trabectedin for first or second line treatment of people with unresectable or metastatic leiomyosarcoma and for the second line treatment of people with unresectable or metastatic liposarcoma. These types of sarcomas are soft tissue cancers.

Application for trabectedin (first or second line)(external link)

Application for trabectedin (second line)(external link)

Eribulin (branded as Halaven) for liposarcoma

The Committee will discuss an application for eribulin for the treatment of people with advanced liposarcoma (following chemotherapy).

Application for eribulin for advanced liposarcoma(external link)

Ruxolitinib (branded as Jakavi) for polycythaemia vera

The Committee will discuss an application for ruxolitinib for the treatment of people with polycythaemia vera, where a person is intolerant or resistant to hydroxycarbamide (also called hydroxyurea), a commonly used treatment for polycythaemia vera.

Application for ruxolitinib(external link)

Advisory meeting agenda setting

The scheduling and agenda setting process for advisory meetings considers multiple factors. We aim to balance the relative priorities of clinical advice needed across indications, the factors for consideration for each application (for example unmet health need), the time since applications were received and the internal and advisor resource available to support each meeting.

We currently have a high number of funding applications for cancer treatments awaiting clinical advice. We are working to enhance capacity and timeliness of expert advice for cancer treatment applications. We expect more applications will be able to be reviewed at future meetings.