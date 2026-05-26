Post

Source: PHARMAC

Pharmac is extending the consultation period on proposed changes to access criteria for type 2 diabetes medicines.

In May, Pharmac released a proposal to amend the Special Authority criteria for empagliflozin, liraglutide, and dulaglutide. The consultation has received a significant amount of feedback, reflecting how important access to these treatments is for people living with type 2 diabetes.

Pharmac has also heard that more people would like to provide feedback, and that additional information would help inform their submissions. To support this, the consultation period will now run until Thursday 11 June, extending the original closing date of Thursday 28 May by two weeks.

Extending the consultation period may impact the decision and implementation dates for this proposal.

Pharmac also expects to release further information on the proposal in the coming days.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/26/pharmac-extending-consultation-period-on-the-proposed-changes-to-diabetes-medicine-criteria/