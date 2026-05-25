English language requirement extended to AEWV skill level 3 roles

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Source: New Zealand Government

Minimum English language requirements under the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) are being extended to skill level 3 roles, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford says.

From 1 June 2026, the requirement will apply to ANZSCO and National Occupation List (NOL) skill level 3 roles, aligning them with the existing English language requirements for skill levels 4 and 5.

“Skill level 3 is now the largest part of the AEWV cohort. Around half of AEWV applications are for skill level 3 roles, compared with 16 per cent for skill levels 4 and 5 combined,” Ms Stanford says.

“Being able to communicate in basic, everyday English ensures that workers understand their rights and engage effectively at work and in the community while they are here.

“The required standard is the current baseline (IELTS 4.0 or equivalent), which demonstrates basic, everyday English for common situations, not a high or advanced level of English.

“With the introduction of two new skilled residence pathways in August it is also important that people coming to New Zealand for mid-skilled roles with aspirations for residence arrive with a minimum of basic, everyday English. They will then have up to five years to meet the higher level of English required for residence.

The new requirement will apply to AEWV applications made on or after 1 June 2026 and people who currently hold an AEWV that expires after 1 December 2026 who apply for a further AEWV at skill level 3.

Notes to editor:

From 1 June 2026, minimum English language requirements will apply to ANZSCO and NOL skill level 3 occupations recognised by Immigration New Zealand under the AEWV.

The required standard is the current baseline IELTS 4.0 or equivalent.

Transitional arrangements include AEWV holders whose visas expire on or before 1 December 2026 being exempt from the new English language requirement when applying for a skill level 3 AEWV to obtain the balance of their maximum continuous stay.

AEWV holders who have already provided evidence that they meet minimum English language requirements as part of a previous application will continue to be treated as meeting the requirement.

Global Workforce Seasonal Visa and Peak Seasonal Visa AEWV applications are not required to meet the minimum standard of English, and the requirement does not apply to Job Change applications.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/25/english-language-requirement-extended-to-aewv-skill-level-3-roles/