AIP Visa Growth Category expands to philanthropy

Post

Source: New Zealand Government

Investor migrants using the Active Investor Plus Growth category will soon be able to include a philanthropic component as part of their overall investment in New Zealand.

From 1 June 2026, applicants in the Growth category will be able to include philanthropic gifts of up to 20 percent of their total investment, with the remainder continuing to be invested in higher-growth assets.

“The Active Investor Plus Visa is designed to attract experienced investors who can make a meaningful contribution to New Zealand’s economy and communities,” Immigration Minister Erica Stanford says.

“The Growth category is focused on investment that supports business growth, innovation and productivity. Allowing a capped philanthropic option adds flexibility, while keeping the category’s focus on strong economic outcomes.

“Over the last year I have met a number of investors, potential investors, and heard from charities, asking for investors to be able to contribute directly to social, environmental, conservation, or cultural good in New Zealand through a philanthropic gift as part of their AIP Visa. While that option is currently available in the Balanced category, it is not available in Growth which attracts the majority of applications.

“This expansion to Growth gives investors the option to support eligible charities or specified Department of Conversation initiatives with philanthropic gifts alongside their investment,” Ms Stanford says.

“Charities make invaluable contributions to our communities and for many a philanthropic gift can make a significant difference in being able to continue their important work.

“I particularly thank Conservation Minister Tama Potaka for his work to drive changes in the conservation space.”

The Growth category minimum investment remains NZD $5 million. Under the new settings, philanthropy can make up to 20 percent of that total ($1m), and the remaining investment must continue to be in acceptable investments.

Eligibility for registered charities to receive philanthropic gifts via the AIP Visa will also be strengthened. Charities must have been operating for at least five years, be a Tier 1-3 charity, and the philanthropic gift must be used to benefit New Zealand and cannot personally benefit the applicant.

“This expansion retains the Grown category’s focus on active investment, while recognising that philanthropy also supports positive outcomes for communities alongside strong economic investment,” Ms Stanford says.

More information on the detailed requirements will be available on the Immigration New Zealand website.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/25/aip-visa-growth-category-expands-to-philanthropy/