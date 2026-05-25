Post

Source: New Zealand Police

A Head Hunters gang member who failed to stop for Police will have to patch up his ride after his tyres were spiked not once but twice.

Just before 1am, Police observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee travelling on Custom Street East and signalled for the vehicle to stop.

Senior Sergeant Shaun Richardson, of Auckland City Police, says the vehicle failed to stop and instead fled.

“No pursuit was initiated however the Police Eagle helicopter was quick to pick up the vehicle and track it as it travelled along the motorway and over the Harbour Bridge.”

He says the vehicle continued on through Northcote, Glenfield, Albany and Takapuna, despite being spiked on two separate occasions.

“Once the rubber tyres had disintegrated, the vehicle came to a stop on Esmonde Road and was blocked in by Police.

“The driver was immediately taken into custody and a search of the vehicle subsequently located a quantity of methamphetamine.”

Senior Sergeant Richardson says the 27-year-old man will be charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, possession of utensils for methamphetamine, failing to stop and breach of release conditions.

“Along with appearing in court on a raft of charges, this man’s vehicle has also been impounded.

“I’m glad we could bring this to a safe conclusion and hold this person to account for their reckless actions.”

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/25/on-the-hunt-for-new-wheels-following-flee/