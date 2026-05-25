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Source: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a serious crash in Oakleigh, Whangārei overnight.

Emergency services responded to the single vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at about 1.30am.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

A second occupant was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has completed a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/25/fatal-crash-oakleigh/