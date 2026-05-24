Rural News – Major breakthrough in battle against wilding pines – Federated Farmers

Source: Federated Farmers



After years of pushing for more funding to tackle wilding pines, Federated Farmers says today’s Government announcement is a major breakthrough.

The Government has committed an extra $79 million for wilding pine control over the next three years, taking the total commitment to $109 million, targeting some of the country’s worst-affected areas.

Federated Farmers pest spokesperson Richard Dawkins says the investment is a huge win – not just for farmers, but for all New Zealanders.

“Wilding pines are an ecological disaster threatening farms, exports, biodiversity, tourism, and water resources across New Zealand.

“Most Kiwis don’t see the problem day to day, but these invasive trees are spreading across some of our most iconic landscapes at an alarming rate.

“The time to ramp up control efforts is now, and this funding boost will make a real difference.

“The Government deserves enormous credit for stepping up and backing meaningful action.”

Dawkins welcomed the focus on major seed source areas in Wānaka and Marlborough, along with priority regions including Queenstown, Wakatipu, Mackenzie, Molesworth, and the North Island’s Central Plateau.

“For the first time, we’re seeing a serious effort to tackle some of the country’s worst seed source areas, including Branch Leatham in Marlborough, which has long fuelled the wider South Marlborough infestation,” he says.

“That area was originally aerially seeded with conifer pines by the Crown for soil conservation purposes, with a commitment to address any unintended consequences.

“While some funding has been allocated over the years, it’s been piecemeal and nowhere near enough to get on top of the problem properly.

“This new investment is a significant step forward, and everyone involved deserves real credit.”

Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford says the key now will be combining this new funding with action from landowners and land managers.

“The Government has really stepped up and done its part to control wilding pines.

“We already have many farmers doing a lot of work out there, but now we need other landowners, councils, and the private sector to do the same so we can maximise the impact of this funding.

“If we can throw a big wave of control work at these pests, we’ve got a real chance to start turning the tide.”

Federated Farmers has long warned that the wilding pine eradication programme was severely underfunded.

Unlike managed plantation forests, wilding pine infestations rarely provide any productive value.

They intensify wildfire risk, smother native vegetation, and reduce groundwater supplies.

Even a handful of trees can spread seed vast distances on the wind.

Dawkins says Federated Farmers identified the issue as an urgent priority more than a year ago, and he’s encouraged to see that advocacy helping drive meaningful action.

“That said, we still believe around $50 million a year is needed for the next decade to halt the spread of these invasive trees across productive farmland and DOC land.

“While this funding is a massive step forward, wilding pines are an intergenerational challenge and there’s no quick fix.

“The focus now needs to be on securing stable, long-term, bipartisan support, so communities can have confidence this work will continue well beyond the next few years.

“We also need to look at how large areas of land are managed day to day, including greater use of active management tools such as managed grazing where appropriate, to reduce future spread and risk.”

Langford says many others have also played an important role in highlighting the threat posed by wilding pines.

“We’d also like to acknowledge the communities, landowners, volunteer groups, and councils who have worked tirelessly to keep this issue front and centre for many years.”