Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Senior Sergeant Hamish Keer-Keer:

One person has died following a serious crash in Tekapo this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on SH8/Tekapo-Twizel Road at around 4.30pm.

Sadly, despite best efforts, one person died at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

The road will remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route or delay travel.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/24/fatal-crash-sh8-tekapo/