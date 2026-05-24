Opinion – From Victimhood to Empowerment: Palestine Through the Eyes of Its Indigenous People

OPINION: For decades, the Palestinian cause has largely been presented to the world as the story of a suffering people, a nation living under occupation, siege, displacement, and violence. While this reality cannot and should not be denied, reducing Palestinians solely to the image of “victims” carries a profound danger for both Palestinian collective consciousness and the way the world perceives Palestine.

A victim, in the global imagination, is often portrayed as someone awaiting sympathy rather than as a people possessing agency, dignity, and the power to shape history. This is why the transition from a “victim consciousness” to a “consciousness of power” is not merely a linguistic or political shift, but a psychological, cultural, and national necessity.

The Palestinian is not simply a person subjected to injustice; they are the indigenous people of the land, the holders of history, memory, identity, and legitimate rights. Their existence in Palestine is not a humanitarian accident requiring temporary compassion, but the continuation of a deep-rooted connection to land, heritage, and belonging.

Victim consciousness imprisons people within pain, while empowerment

consciousness redefines identity through resilience, action, and self-determination. A people who preserved their identity despite the Nakba, endured occupation, survived exile, and continued to create life under siege cannot be understood merely as victims. They are a living example of steadfastness and historical continuity.

For many years, the Zionist narrative succeeded in presenting itself globally through the language of historical victimhood, while Palestinians were often depicted either as powerless sufferers or as statistics in news headlines. This is why the battle over consciousness and narrative is just as important as the political struggle itself. The story the world believes ultimately shapes moral legitimacy and public perception.

A consciousness of power does not mean denying suffering or ignoring atrocities.

Rather, it means refusing to allow oppression to define who we are. Palestinians are not a project of pity; they are a project of liberation. They are not merely survivors of tragedy, but a people with a just cause, a living culture, creativity, resilience, and an undeniable connection to their homeland.

When Palestinians speak from a position of power, they do not speak the language of hatred or revenge, but the language of confidence in justice and truth. A language that says: we are here because this is our land. We are not strangers to history, nor temporary inhabitants of this place. We are its people.

One of the greatest dangers facing any colonized nation is internalizing the perspective of the colonizer beginning to see itself as weak, defeated, or eternally victimized. True liberation begins when people reclaim the ability to define themselves as active makers of history rather than passive recipients of suffering.

Today, Palestine does not only need global solidarity; it also needs a transformation in consciousness Palestinian, Arab, and international alike. A transformation from the language of pity to the language of rights, from the image of victimhood to the image of a free people with sovereignty, dignity, and historical legitimacy.

Because nations are not liberated by resistance on the ground alone, but also by liberating the mind from psychological defeat and restoring faith in identity, justice, and the natural right to freedom, return, and self-determination.

Source: Palestine Forum of New Zealand