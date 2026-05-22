Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Wellington Field Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Jamie Woods:

Wellington Police investigating the death of Nathaniel Sturmey in Lower Hutt last month are asking for the public’s help, as the homicide investigation continues.

On Thursday 9 April, Police responded to Malone Road in Waterloo after Nathaniel was reported to be unresponsive outside an address. Sadly, he was confirmed to be deceased at the scene.

We can now confirm that the 29-year-old died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Police have a large team of investigators working to identify all those involved in this tragic incident and to understand the full circumstances that led to Nathaniel’s death, and we are making significant progress.

Several search warrants have been executed in the Lower Hutt area today, and the Police National Dive Squad are searching an area in Eastbourne, Lower Hutt, in relation to the investigation.

We know there are people who have knowledge of this incident and of those involved, and Police are urging you to do the right thing and speak with us.

Information can be provided through 105, either online or over the phone, referencing file number 260409/9927.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/22/update-lower-hutt-homicide/