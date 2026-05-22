Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, Auckland City CIB:

Police are aware of a number of threatening emails sent to various locations across Auckland this week.

The indication is that these threats are not genuine.

Preliminary enquiries suggest these emails have originated from outside of New Zealand.

These emails and threats are concerning, and Auckland City detectives are treating them seriously.

An investigation code named Operation IRENA has been initiated, and we are being supported by the Cybercrime team and staff in other Police districts across Tāmaki Makaurau.

If you have information which could assist our enquiries, please contact Police through 105 online or by phone, referencing file number 260521/6750

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/22/auckland-city-police-investigating-threatening-emails/