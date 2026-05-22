Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are working to locate Bodi Mckee, who has a warrant for his arrest and is wanted by Police.

McKee, 32, is wanted by Police for breaching release conditions and is known to frequent the East Auckland and Counties Manukau areas.

It’s believed he is actively avoiding Police.

McKee is considered dangerous and should not be approached. Any sightings should be reported to Police on 111.

Please use the reference number 260204/3974.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/22/warrant-to-arrest-bodi-mckee/