Post

Source: New Zealand Police

The Western Hutt Road is blocked in northbound lanes following a crash.

Police were notified of the crash about 10.45am.

The crash, involving a vehicle and a bike, was near Silverstream on the Western Hutt Road by the Fergusson Drive intersection.

One person has been seriously injured.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays while emergency services work at the scene.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Team

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/22/state-highway-2-western-hutt-road-blocked/