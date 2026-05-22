Boosting ambulance services across New Zealand

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Source: New Zealand Government

More ambulance crews, upgraded technology, and stronger frontline support will strengthen ambulance services across New Zealand, enabling quick and effective responses to emergencies, Health Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Health Minister Casey Costello say.

“When New Zealanders call an ambulance, they need confidence that they will get the help they need quickly and that frontline crews have the support and resources they need to respond,” Mr Brown says.

“Demand for ambulance services continues to grow across the country, which is why we are focused on strengthening the workforce, infrastructure, and technology needed to support modern, reliable emergency care.”

Budget 2026 provides $35 million over four years to strengthen road ambulance services and deliver immediate improvements for patients and frontline staff.

Funding is provided for:

The establishment of two ambulance hubs in Auckland, with one confirmed for South Auckland

The deployment of an electronic Patient Clinical Record system

Additional training support for ambulance communications centre staff

Additional clinical welfare checks for patients

The investment from Budget 2026 will be in addition to an increase in funding from Health New Zealand and ACC for road ambulances to meet demand and cost pressures, with the total funding package to be finalised following negotiations for the next four-year contract.

The increased funding from Health New Zealand and ACC will support:

Additional frontline ambulance crews and 111 call handlers

Strengthened recruitment and retention of ambulance volunteers, particularly in rural and high-deprivation areas

An enhanced clinical hub to provide clinical telephone advice and support more patients to resolve their care needs without an ambulance response

Ms Costello says the overall funding increase contributes to the National–NZ First Coalition Agreement commitment.

“Emergency ambulance demand is expected to increase by 95,000 incidents over the next four years, to an estimated 735,000 incidents. This additional investment is critical to ensuring ambulance services can continue putting more crews on the road to meet growing demand, while maintaining safe and efficient services for communities across New Zealand,” Ms Costello says.

“Volunteers also play an essential role in ambulance services, particularly in rural and remote areas, sustaining emergency care for those communities, while the enhanced clinical hub will help more patients access the right level of care sooner through clinical telephone advice and allow crews to focus on higher-acuity emergencies.

“The overall investment is expected to reduce avoidable emergency department transports by around 23,000 each year by 2029/30, while supporting the infrastructure needed to improve service delivery and meet future demand.”

The new spending builds on a significant increase in ambulance service funding under this Government. Since 2023, Health New Zealand and ACC have provided an additional $77.7 million for road ambulance services, bringing total funding to $452 million for the 2025/26 financial year. This sustained investment has supported record ambulance staffing levels, faster response times for the most serious emergencies, and more efficient use of resources.

Mr Brown says strengthening ambulance services is part of the Government’s commitment to ensuring New Zealanders can access timely, quality healthcare when they need it most.

“Ambulance crews are on the frontline of emergency care every day. That’s exactly why the Government has remained focused on responsible fiscal management – so we can keep investing in the services that matter most to New Zealanders.

“This investment is about fixing the basics and building the future – strengthening ambulance crews’ ability to respond quickly and deliver safe, effective care, and ensuring services are well equipped to meet growing demand and continue supporting New Zealanders,” Mr Brown says.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/22/boosting-ambulance-services-across-new-zealand/