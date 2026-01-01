Projects selected to improve accessibility

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Source: New Zealand Government

Programmes aimed at addressing access issues for disabled people in street navigation, reading, housing and sports education through technology will soon get a boost, Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston says.

The six successful applicants of the Access Activator pilot programme have been selected. The programme is run through the Ministry of Disabled People – Whaikaha, in collaboration with start-up hub Creative HQ.

Louise Upston says Access Activator is about delivering practical results for people with a variety of accessibility needs.

“About one in six people in New Zealand live with a disability, and that number is expected to grow alongside the aging population. That means providing solutions to accessibility affects a growing number of Kiwis. Disabled New Zealanders also make an important contribution to society and the economy.

“We want disabled New Zealanders – like all New Zealanders – to be able to excel, work, thrive and participate in their communities.

“This funding will provide more opportunities to ensure that.”

The projects were selected with input from the Accessibility Advisory Group, Creative HQ, and an evaluation panel comprising disabled people and Ministry of Disabled People senior leaders.

Applications were marked against criteria which considered the impact and value delivered, project feasibility, involvement of disabled people, and an evidence-based problem statement and solution.

The Ministry of Disabled People – Whaikaha received 161 applications for the funding.

For projects ready to scale, up to $100,000 was available for applications, while projects at the ideas stage could apply for up to $25,000.

Whaikaha is providing $405,000 in funding across the six projects.

Notes to Editors:

The successful applicants are:

Access Quest – an app that helps plan accessible journeys Intermentis – An AI-driven smart doorstep assistant for disabled and elderly people Veera – An app to help organisations improve the accessibility of their buildings People First: Easy Read Mobile Library – making Easy Read more available on mobile phones Āhei – A platform making sport more inclusive for disabled children. The programme has already had significant use in schools Insights Research – to develop a toolkit to make homes more autism-friendly

Each of the successful applicants will receive mentoring and support from the Ministry of Disabled People – Whaikaha and Creative HQ to help them deliver maximum impact for disabled Kiwis.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/22/projects-selected-to-improve-accessibility/