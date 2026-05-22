Package to support small businesses announced

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Source: New Zealand Government

Small businesses will get practical support to strengthen performance and seize growth opportunities, with a new Government-backed training initiative announced today at the New Zealand Chamber of Commerce conference.

“In my engagement with businesses across the country, I’ve heard the need for support to manage disruption, strengthen resilience, and plan with confidence,” says Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing Cameron Brewer.

“That is why today I am announcing a new package of fully funded business resilience training for small and medium enterprises.”

The funding will support businesses to improve preparedness, strengthen continuity planning, and reduce vulnerability to disruption.

“We are committed to fixing the basics and building the future, and that’s why it is important we ensure small businesses have support they need to grow, compete, and succeed,” says Mr Brewer

“Delivered through the Regional Business Partner Network (RBPN), this training will include online webinars and in-person workshops across the country, providing practical tools without the cost barrier,” says Mr Brewer.

This work complements the existing support available through the RBPN.

“The initial focus will be on practical tools to manage change and strengthen business continuity planning, giving businesses skills they can apply straight away,” says Mr Brewer.

“Rolling out nationwide from now until August, the programme will upload online content on business.govt.nz so businesses can access support on demand, which will be available for free for eligible small and medium enterprises,”

“In Business Continuity and Resilience Awareness Week, and in a more uncertain and volatile world, being prepared for disruption is no longer optional – it is part of building long-term business success.”

Notes to editors:

The initiative will be delivered through the Regional Business Partner Network (RBPN). For more information, businesses can contact their local Regional Business Partner or visit: Find your local Regional Business Partner – Business.govt.nz.

Training will be delivered as a series of workshops and webinars between May and August and content will also be available on business.govt.nz.

Business Continuity & Resilience Awareness Week (BCAW+R) is the BCI’s annual campaign equipping professionals and organisations with practical tools to raise internal awareness and strengthen organisational resilience. More information can be found here: Business Continuity & Resilience Awareness Week (BCAW+R) 2026 | BCI.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/22/package-to-support-small-businesses-announced/