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Source: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are attending a house fire on Trafalgar Street, Onehunga this morning.

At around 7.20am, Police received reports of a house well involved in fire.

Several people were able to evacuate the house.

At this time, one person remains unaccounted for and Police are urgently working to locate the person outstanding.

Trafalgar Street is closed between Pleasant Street and Forbes Street.

Symonds Street is closed to Aumoana Lane.

Cordons are expected to remain in place for most of the day.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area while emergency services work at the scene.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.

ENDS.

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/22/house-fire-onehunga/