Work on Second Ashburton bridge underway

Post

Source: New Zealand Government

Construction of the long-awaited second Ashburton Bridge has begun, Transport Minister Chris Bishop and South Island Minister James Meager have announced.

“A second crossing over the Ashburton River is going to be a game changer for residents moving around and through the Mid Canterbury town. It will also be important for economic growth as traffic volumes ease for commuters, tourists and freight operators on the existing crossing via State Highway 1,” Mr Bishop says.

“The second Ashburton Bridge project is one of the Government’s Roads of Regional Significance being delivered by the NZ Transport Agency in partnership with the Ashburton District Council.”

Mr Meager says the second bridge and new connection road will be 2.46km long and will include two traffic lanes, on-road cycle facilities, and a shared path.

“About 24,000 vehicles use the current bridge daily. This is a key route for ensuring our people and goods can get up and down the South Island and needs to be future proofed.

“Having a second crossing connecting Tinwald to Ashburton provides a critical back-up and lifeline in the event of crashes, emergencies or severe weather events that may impact SH1, which has occurred in recent years,” Mr Meager says.

“I’m proud to be delivering on the National Party’s 2023 campaign promise to start construction of the bridge in our first term. This crucial project has been accelerated because of its importance to the community and the Government.

“Fletcher Construction is able to hit the ground running after helping to develop the detailed design for the project over the last few months.

“The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2027, with an estimated total project cost of between $134 to $144 million.”

Notes to Editor:

The Second Ashburton Bridge project will provide access across the 650m wide Ashburton/Hakatere riverbed, about 700m east (downstream) of the existing SH1 bridge.

On the north side of the river, the bridge extends from Chalmers Avenue across the river to Carters Terrace. On the south side of the river, a new road will connect Carters Terrace to Grahams Road.

The project also includes two new roundabouts (at Chalmers Avenue/South Street and Grahams Road), new intersections and provision for people walking and cycling.

Geotechnical investigations have been completed to better understand the ground conditions in and around Ashburton/Hakatere River for the new bridge. Early work has also been underway, including ecological work, removal of trees, creation of access roads, and establishing placement areas for heavy equipment.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/22/work-on-second-ashburton-bridge-underway/