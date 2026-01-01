Senior gang member arrested as Police seize meth, cash in Christchurch

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

A senior figure of Christchurch’s King Cobra chapter is among six people arrested by Police in an operation targeting the flow of Class A drugs into Canterbury.

Over the last three days, Police executed more than 10 search warrants at properties across Christchurch, including the gang’s Addington pad, uncovering about a kilogram of methamphetamine, and bricks of cash that are believed to total more than $100,000. The arrests follow a significant, but previously unreported development last month, as part of a wider investigation, when a Wellington woman flying into Christchurch was arrested, along with the driver waiting to collect her.

Operation Shelby was orchestrated by Police’s National Organised Crime Group and supported by specialist groups and staff from across Canterbury.

“This has been a months-long operation, beginning in 2025, designed to target a syndicate we suspected of being a significant driver of drugs into the Canterbury district,” said Acting Crime Manager, National Organised Crime Group, Detective Inspector Rebecca Cotton.

On 22 April, a 47-year-old Lower Hutt woman was arrested for possession of 1kg of methamphetamine after flying into Christchurch. At the same time, a 41-year-old Upper Hutt man, holding about $104,000 in cash, was arrested while waiting at the airport carpark. Both were charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Detective Inspector Cotton said those arrested this week now face a range of charges, including participating in an organised criminal group, which carries a maximum 10-year prison term, and conspiracy to supply methamphetamine, which is punishable by life imprisonment. The arrests would put a significant dent in the syndicate’s operations in Christchurch.

“The alleged offending has been carefully orchestrated and structured in a way to avoid raising suspicion and to protect the hierarchy.

“Among those arrested is a senior gang figure who attempted to use counter surveillance methods to avoid Police and direct contact with the people allegedly running the drugs.”

Detective Inspector Cotton said the results will be devastating for the syndicate.

“Our goal was to go after an organised criminal group that was flooding the Canterbury market with Class A drugs like meth, the damage from which Police deal with every day. The results of Operation Shelby are a huge win for the community, and we can’t understate how significant this is.

“It’s a devastating blow for an organised crime syndicate and a very good day for us.”

Detective Inspector Cotton said alleged offenders could lose more than money and drugs – Police’s Southern Asset Recovery Unit will also look at assets owned by the accused “in forensic detail”.

“These people amassed significant assets through their alleged criminal offending, and they’ve gone untouched for several years. That has come to an end they will be held accountable. Police will explore every legal avenue available to us, in particular the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.”

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

Notes for media:

Arrests

A 34-year-old Christchurch man has been charged with participation in an organised criminal group, and engaging in money laundering transaction. He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on 22 May.

A 60-year-old Christchurch man has been charged with participation in an organised criminal group, engaging in money laundering transaction, and two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug. He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on 22 May.

A 29-year-old Christchurch man has been charged with participation in an organised criminal group. He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on 22 May.

A 41-year-old Upper Hutt man has been charged with participation in an organised criminal group. He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on 3 June.

A 47-year-old Lower Hutt woman has been charged with possession for supply. She is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on 28 May.

A 42-year-old Christchurch man has been charged with engaging in money laundering transaction. He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on 26 May.

By the numbers:

Operation Shelby has led to:

6 arrests

Five 200 gram bags of methamphetamine seized from a Christchurch address on Wednesday;

Approximately $100,000 recovered during search warrants on Wednesday

1 kilogram of meth found in April

Approximately $104,000 recovered in April

As the case is before the court, Police are unable to comment further.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/22/senior-gang-member-arrested-as-police-seize-meth-cash-in-christchurch/