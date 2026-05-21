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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ has reported that some of the officers had been charged with accepting bribes. Unsplash / Matthew Ansley

The union for Corrections Officers says it is extremely concerned and wants to work with prison management on attempts to coerce staff.

On Wednesday, 14 Corrections staff were arrested across the Mt Eden and Auckland South prisons.

RNZ reported that some of the officers had been charged with accepting bribes for bringing in unauthorised items.

It is less than three years since six people were charged with corruption and bribery in relation to Operation Portia, after Corrections Officers were allegedly bribed with sex and money to take contraband into Upper Hutt’s Rimutaka Prison.

At the time, a former Corrections officer told RNZ corruption at Rimutaka Prison was widespread.

Corrections Association president Floyd du Plessis said this week’s arrests was an an isolated event, “but it is serious”.

“We work in a particularly difficult environment with the sector of community that we work with.”

Du Plessis said it was only 14 Corrections staff – out of 5000 – that were arrested on Wednesday.

Speaking generally – and not about the particuar arrests – du Plessis said he did not think that corruption was getting worse, but he was “extremely concerned” about attempts to coerce staff.

“We have reached out, over the last couple of years, to Corrections to ask them to work with us on dealing with corruption, and putting in place some training and resources to help prevent these things from happening.”

RNZ has approached Corrections for comment.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/union-says-attempts-to-coerce-prison-staff-extremely-concerning/