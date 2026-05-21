Source: Radio New Zealand
123RF
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a van north of Auckland.
The police said emergency services went to Whangaparāoa Road in Red Beach after 9pm on Wednesday.
A man was taken to Auckland City Hospital.
The driver of the van was uninjured.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/pedestrialn-critically-hurt-after-being-hit-by-van-north-of-auckland/