Auckland hornet eradication enters new phase

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Source: New Zealand Government

Biosecurity New Zealand’s yellow-legged hornet eradication in Auckland remains on track, with growing confidence the pest can be wiped out, Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard says.

“It’s been more than six weeks since we’ve found a hornet or nest – that’s encouraging.”

“At this point in autumn we’d normally still expect to see hornets – especially mated queens feeding before winter hibernation.”

“Not seeing any activity, despite intensive searching and trapping – and finding hornets only within a small part of the North Shore – are both positive signs.

“But we’re not easing up yet – there’s still work to do.”

“We’ll need a couple of years of surveillance with no detections before we can declare eradication. Please stay alert and report any sightings – especially in Auckland.”

As winter approaches, the response is shifting into its next phase.

By late autumn, workers and males die. Any surviving mated queens hibernate over winter, then re-emerge in spring to start new nests.

“We’ll keep traps in place and continue monitoring across the surveillance zones, but we’ll scale back the most intensive field searching.”

“Over winter we’ll analyse what we’ve learned and get ready for spring, when any surviving hornets would reappear.”

Biosecurity New Zealand is also urging care during outdoor activities such as gardening or moving firewood.

“Queens can hibernate under bark, in leaf litter and in woodpiles. If disturbed, they can deliver a painful sting.”

“Take care when moving outdoor gear, caravans, vehicles, boats and trailers. Check before you go, so a queen isn’t accidentally transported to a new area.”

The response, launched last November, has been swift and effective – guided by local and international science and supported by new technology.

“International experts have praised the operation as large-scale, well-resourced and well-coordinated.

“Public reporting has been crucial. We’ve received more than 17,300 notifications – an unprecedented level of support for a biosecurity response. Thank you to the local communities who’ve backed this work.”



Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/auckland-hornet-eradication-enters-new-phase/