Two in custody following overnight fuel siphoning incident, Tauranga

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Source: New Zealand Police

Two Tauranga men are due to appear in Court following a report of a fuel theft from a construction site.

At around 11.35pm, Police were notified of two people at a construction site on Takitimu Drive.

Western Bay of Plenty Area Commander Inspector Clifford Paxton, says the pair were allegedly seen by a camera operator unlawfully in the area and acting suspiciously around vehicles.

He says, upon arrival the alleged offenders fled the area on foot.

“At the scene, officers saw vehicles having been broken into and equipment used to siphon fuel.”

The alleged offenders fled into a nearby swamp area in an attempt to hide by submerge themselves.

“Some time later both men were located after having been tracked by a Police Dog Unit.

“The two men were taken into custody and were treated for dog bite injuries.”

A 55-year-old man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on 25 May, charged with burglary.

The other man, aged 52, is also alleged to have stolen about $12,000 worth of copper from a premises in Mount Maunganui last month.

He has been charged with two counts of burglary and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today.

Inspector Clifford Paxton says fuel offending like this causes serious harm to our communities, and the message to the public is to report any suspicious activity immediately.

“Thanks to the quick reporting of this incident, officers were able to swiftly respond and take these two men into custody.”

We encourage anyone who sees any unlawful or suspicious activity in our community to contact Police immediately on 111 if it is happening now, or through 105 in non-emergencies.

Alternatively, information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

People are encouraged to find out prevention advice on fuel theft here: https://www.police.govt.nz/advice-services/personal-community-safety/fue…

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/two-in-custody-following-overnight-fuel-siphoning-incident-tauranga/