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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Alexander Robertson

Roadside drug tests are rolling out nationwide, as the government aims to crack down on impaired drivers.

The new tests could detect THC, methamphetamine, MDMA and cocaine.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said around 30 percent of road deaths involved an impairing drug.

“If you take drugs and drive, you are putting innocent lives at risk, and we will not tolerate it.”

The tests were rolled out in several regions including Auckland, Wellington and Canterbury, and were on track to be in place nationwide by the start of July.

“This is about fixing a gap in our road safety system. Police have long been able to stop and breath test drivers for alcohol. It makes sense that they should also be able to screen drivers for impairing drugs,” Bishop said.

Rolling out drug tests across the country was a practical step towards safer roads, he said.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said the nationwide rollout would strengthen police’s ability to target a key contributor of death and serious injury in New Zealand.

“Since the roadside drug testing programme started late last year, police have used the operational knowledge, data and feedback from that first phase to train staff across the country.”

So far the rate of positive tests was 3.6 percent, which was similar to the roadside alcohol breath testing rate, Mitchell said.

If a driver returned a positive test, police would take a saliva sample for laboratory analysis, and then do a second test.

If the second test was also positive, drivers could be prohibited from driving for 12 hours.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/roadside-drug-tests-rolling-out-nationwide/