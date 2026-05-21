Family Violence and Sexual Violence Advisory Group Announced

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Source: New Zealand Government

A new advisory group has been created to bring lived experience and frontline leadership knowledge to the government’s decision-making and strategic direction around preventing family violence and sexual violence.

Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence Karen Chhour can now announce the formation of the Family Violence and Sexual Violence Ministerial Advisory Group.

“Addressing family violence and sexual violence requires coordinated action across all-of-government and communities,” says Minister Chhour.

“This group brings together many of the most highly respected authorities in prevention and behaviour change to provide expert, independent, lived experience, and community informed guidance.

“These leaders will provide advice on legislation, policy, and strategic direction. Their wealth of knowledge will highlight system issues, emerging risks, and opportunities for improvement.

“Family violence and sexual violence are complex and ingrained issues that require collaboration and long-term planning to address.

“These leaders’ extensive knowledge, contacts, and leadership will be a great asset to myself and will be utilised to shape how government sees and addresses these challenges.

“I will encourage them not to tell me what they may think I want to hear, but to say what needs to be said so we can meaningfully address the national shames of both family violence and sexual violence.”



List of Advisory Group members:

Debra ‘Debbs’ MURRAY (Chair) – Founder, Director, and Facilitator of ECLIPSE Family Violence Services. Debbs has contributed to analysis, design, and workforce development across government and community sectors.

Matthew ‘Matt’ BROWN – Co‑founder and Creative Director of the anti-violence movement ‘She Is Not Your Rehab’. Matt has created and facilitated a barbering programme in men’s prisons. His work focuses on trauma‑informed engagement with men (particularly Māori, Pasifika, and men from marginalised communities) to disrupt intergenerational violence.

Peter Anthony ‘Tony’ CHAMBERLAIN – Executive Trustee and Pou Whakahaere at Tautoko Tāne Aotearoa. Tony has more than a decade of experience in sexual violence policy, strategy and advocacy, including a specific focus on male survivors of sexual violence.

Caroline HEREWINI – Kaiwhakahaere (Chief Executive) of Te Whare Tiaki Wāhine Refuge. Caroline has experience developing trauma‑informed kaupapa Māori services, services for crisis intervention, emergency housing and long-term support for wāhine Māori and their whānau.

Patricia ‘Trish’ MCMURTRIE – Manager of the West Coast Women’s Refuge. Trish has lived experience of family violence and her career has included frontline advocacy, service development, and rural service delivery.

Chystal WALKER – Family Violence and Sexual Violence Community Practice Leader at Family Focus. Chrystal is an active leader of local multi‑agency responses, and contributes to workforce development, education and survivor‑centred practice.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/family-violence-and-sexual-violence-advisory-group-announced/