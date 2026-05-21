Crusaders v Chiefs rivalry rings loud as Will Jordan welcomes cowbells

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Will Jordan of the Crusaders with fans. © Photosport Ltd 2026 www.photosport.nz

All Blacks fullback Will Jordan is back for the Crusaders and he’s daring Chiefs fans to bring as many cowbells as they can carry for what he believes will be a “heated” clash in Christchurch.

The latest chapter in rugby’s unlikely cowbell war kicked off again on Wednesday, when Chiefs boss Simon Graafhuis encouraged supporters to ignore the ban on the noise-making instruments, even offering prizes to successful smugglers.

“We want to see your most creative smuggling efforts. Hidden in jackets, disguised as emotional support equipment, packed in children’s lunchboxes.”

The Crusaders hit back with chief executive Colin Mansbridge threatening to melt any of the noise making instruments they manage to confiscate.

Cowbells during the Super 15 Rugby match – Chiefs v Hurricanes at Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand on Friday 4 July 2014. Bruce Lim / www.photosport.co.nz Bruce Lim

There’s history behind the cowbell beef.

Ahead of last year’s Super Rugby Pacific final, Mansbridge imposed a ban on cowbells from Appollo Projects Stadium and that ban appears to have been extended to their Christchurch’s new Te Kaha Stadium, the venue for Friday night’s clash between the defending champions and the Chiefs.

“We have a melting station set up at each gate and we propose turning any confiscated into scaffolding to take home with them to help them make a roof for their stadium so that they can diminish their jealousy,” Mansbridge said.

Jordan is back for the defending champions after more than a month on the sidelines with a calf injury and the All Blacks star is set to play his first game at Te Kaha, after missing the Crusaders first couple of matches at their new ground.

He doesn’t mind if Chiefs fans get a few cowbells through the gates.

“I’m happy for the cowbells to chirp, yeah, bring them down,” Jordan said.

“I’d like to think in 25,000 seats there’ll be a few more red and black jerseys than cowbells, but you never know.

“It’s all part of it and makes for a great atmosphere. A few Chiefs fans might have come down for a super round, so they might be back again if they enjoyed the experience. Bring it on.”

Will Jordan scores a try against the Blues. © Photosport Ltd 2025 www.photosport.nz

The rivalry between the two sides is one of the most fierce in Super Rugby, with emotions boiling over in their most recent match, a 43-33 win to the Crusaders in Hamilton in round three.

Referee James Doleman was forced to intervene, giving the Chiefs a stern halftime warning as tempers threatened to spill over.

Jordan is expecting another physical contest on Friday night.

“They always reasonably heated games against the Chiefs,” Jordan said.

“I think back to the likes of Brodie Retallick and those sorts of men who used to love getting stuck into it. So I think it’s always been the nature of this fixture a little bit.

“That’s part of it – two proud teams going at it.”

Will Jordan eludes Sean Withy of the Highlanders during the Super Rugby Pacific match © Photosport Ltd 2026 www.photosport.nz

He said the neither team can afford any ill-discipline at Te Kaha, with both sides hoping to finish as far up the ladder as possible.

“Things maybe got a little bit above board in that game in round three and I thought we did a good job of being able to kind of focus in the second half and I guess harness that energy into something positive.

“The message is look out for your mate but make sure that when it comes to the next task or the next moment you’ve got a pretty clear mind around what you’re trying to do.”

With two rounds remaining before the playoffs the Crusaders are fourth in the standings on 32 points, with the Chiefs second on 45. The Hurricanes top the table on 50 points, with the Blues third on 38.

The top six teams qualify for the finals.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/crusaders-v-chiefs-rivalry-rings-loud-as-will-jordan-welcomes-cowbells/