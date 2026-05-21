Pharmac proposal to strengthen New Zealand’s vaccine response

Post

Source: New Zealand Government

Associate Health Minister David Seymour welcomes Pharmac’s proposal to strengthen New Zealand’s vaccine response, including by funding the flu vaccine for children aged 6 months up to 5 years old.

“Vaccines are important to Kiwis and can provide good value if they stop people getting sick in the future,” Mr Seymour says.

If approved, Pharmac will:

widen access to the flu vaccine for all children from 6 months up to 5 years (6-59 months inclusive)

secure the ongoing supply for 17 vaccines and 1 diagnostic test

change brands of the meningococcal ACWY, pneumococcal, and influenza vaccines

“If approved, around 260,000 additional children would be eligible for a funded flu vaccine in the 2027 flu season. In total, we expect over 1.5 million people would receive the vaccines included in this proposal in the first year of funding,” Mr Seymour says.

“Pharmac are also considering changing some vaccine brands to increase protection for certain age groups. For example, Pharmac would fund two new innovative flu vaccines that provide increased protection for people aged 65 years and over, or at-risk people under 65. The proposed brand change for the pneumococcal vaccine also means there would be greater coverage for some people.

“In drafting this proposal Pharmac sought expert clinical advice from Pharmac’s Immunisation Advisory Committee on the proposed changes.

“It’s important to the patient community that their voice is heard. That’s why Pharmac consult the community on funding proposals before a final decision is made.

“Pharmac is asking the public, clinicians, consumer advocacy groups, and others for feedback on the funding proposal from Thursday 21 May. Pharmac’s consultation will help ensure these decisions are informed by clinical advice and feedback from the public and health professionals.

“This is another example of the culture we are building at Pharmac. Pharmac funding the medicines that Kiwis need, based on the feedback of Kiwis in need.”

Have your say here: Proposal for new supply agreements for funded vaccines in the National Immunisation Schedule, and widened access to influenza vaccine

If approved, these changes would happen from 1 April 2027 for influenza vaccines and 1 July 2027 for meningococcal, pneumococcal vaccines and all other vaccines. Pharmac already have a contract in place for flu vaccines that covers the 2026 flu season.

More details on the proposal can be found here: Proposal for new supply agreements for funded vaccines in the National Immunisation Schedule, and widened access to influenza vaccine

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/pharmac-proposal-to-strengthen-new-zealands-vaccine-response/