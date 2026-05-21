Bill drawn to ensure young people aren’t made homeless when leaving Oranga Tamariki

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Source: Green Party

The Green Party bill requiring the government to make sure young people leaving state care have a safe, stable home to move into has been drawn as a member’s bill today, the same day the Government begins the process of criminalising homelessness.

“On the day this Government chooses to punish people for being homeless, we are choosing to make sure no young person leaving state care ends up on the street in the first place,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson.

“The Bill would require Oranga Tamariki to arrange suitable accommodation for a young person before they leave care, and to be satisfied they have a safe and stable home to move into. Young people would be entitled to that support from 18 up to the age of 21.”

“The 2025 Homelessness Insight Report found young people leaving care or custody are struggling to find appropriate housing, with emergency housing and Kāinga Ora overwhelmed and the private rental market out of reach for most rangatahi.”

“These are young people the state took responsibility for. We don’t get to wash our hands of them the moment they turn 18 and leave them to compete for a rental or a bed in emergency housing that is already overflowing.”

“Every young person who has grown up in state care deserves the best possible start, and that starts with a home. This Bill will better protect the right to housing for young people exiting care and reduce the risk of young homelessness,” says Davidson.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/bill-drawn-to-ensure-young-people-arent-made-homeless-when-leaving-oranga-tamariki/